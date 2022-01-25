The director, corporate governance and regulatory compliance, Delta Tech Africa Limited, Mr. Seyi Katola said simplifying the ISO certification processes will get organisations the best performance and value across Africa and other emerging economies which many analysts and industry watchers believe is gradually berthing industrialisation.

Speaking in Lagos, Katola noted that being aware of the really lengthy and tiresome processes through which corporate organisations can be ISO certified, Delta Tech Africa Limited, a Quality consulting organization with focus on performance management across business verticals, decided to leverage its expertise to make the process smooth, easy and affordable for corporate organisations, especially in Africa and other emerging economies.

“Delta Tech Africa offers ISO certifications as a service for worthy clients at convenient costs and at a record time. The certification solutions offered by our expert consultants and partners make sure that you just don’t get the certificate but get the true business benefits and values. Our approach is simple and easy to understand. So, if you are thinking of certification for your company, trust our expertise in this field and let us partner with you to create a winning solution for your business success,” he said.

While urging corporate organisations across Africa to get ISO Certification for improved processes, global markets availability, improved clients trust and confidence, reduced costs and eligibility for tenders, Seyi Katola in the statement argued that Organizations with standardized processes and certifications tend to fare better than their counterparts in this dynamic market space.

ISO certification, according to him increases return on investment for companies, automates process and procedures, increases productivity, improves security and trust and help to deliver quality products and services

