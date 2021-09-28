The president of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Abba Tor has said it is our duty to provides a cost benchmark for all building and engineering projects as well as monitoring construction costs right from conceptualization to completion and closeout.

Abba made this known in his welcome address at the 2-Day workshop organized by the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Abuja Chapter, on the interpretation of BESMM4R with the theme “Mechanical Electrical and Transportation System/Services in Buildings”, in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, the choice of the theme was underpinned by a recent survey which showed 57.3% of our members to upscale competencies and sharpens their skills.

He said, “Stakeholders are very much interested in the effective and efficient cost management of mechanical and engineering services because of its impact on the overall successful projects”.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Institution of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS)FCT chapter, QS Bede Nnanna, said this year’s workshop objective is to upscale the skill set and capacities of our members in this area.

He said“The recent technological innovations in building construction sectors such as Green, Smart, and Intelligent Buildings and studies

have shown that about 80% of the cost of these buildings come from

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Installations.

He also stated that this workshop will deliver direct benefit and value to our members, individuals, and organizations handling projects of all sizes and complexities, and this workshop, will equipped participants to take part in the Quantification/ Cost Management.

He, however, urged the participants to take the workshop seriously and put whatever they are going to learn from here into continuous practice until they are good.