A former presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters and leader of the Bakassi people, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s admission that only the National Assembly has the constitutional powers to amend the constitution during his Democracy Day broadcast.

Ita-Giwa’s commendation is premised on the fact that she had held the view for many years that as representatives of the people, the National Assembly has the exclusive rights to proceed with the amendments after due consultations with their constituents as being carried out by the ongoing committees nationwide.

During the broadcast, President Buhari had said that his government is not averse to constitutional reform as part of nation building process but added that everyone must understand that the primary responsibility for constitutional amendments lies with the National Assembly.

He further assured that the legislature, which is the arm of government responsible for constitutional changes has concluded the preliminary stages of amending and improving the constitution in a way that the majority of Nigerians will be happy with.

The former presidential adviser in a statement yesterday stated that President Buhari’s remarks is the needed impetus for the National Assembly to push for the amendments which Nigerians had yearned for, and that would eventually settle some national questions.

The statement reads in part: “ I am once again impressed with the submissions of President Muhammadu Buhari on the roles of the National Assembly on Constitution Amendment.

“As a lawmaker, I have always maintained the stand and position that my colleagues in the National Assembly can and should be encouraged to amend the constitution because it is their sole responsibility as long as they have the willpower to do so.”