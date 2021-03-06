Congratulations sir, it’s a boy! “Okunrin lanti lanti” like the Yoruba will say.

The proud father then walks away feeling like a ‘real’ man whose legacies are now guaranteed over coming generations.

Everybody is proud of him, no taunts this time around. He didn’t ‘lose’ the ‘battle’ of the sexes to ‘a woman’; his wife.

Such ignorance that we promote in the name of culture.

We think we are superior until the woman in question is our mother; who is someone’s wife, daughter and sister.

Alarming is the rate at which some mothers-in-law (who are wives somewhere) appear to pressure (directly or indirectly) the wives of their sons for sons. They want grandsons!

Do they not know that it is the man, their son, who decides the sex?

Men, “give me a boy” is the dumbest thing you can say to your wives. She should be asking you because you get to add the X or Y chromosome.

I have been blessed with both and I promise you (as a man), the girl child just melts your heart. She lets you be involved in the birthing of something which as a human you have only watched from a distance and never really understood.

“The person who is put to a test because of the birth of the daughters and then he treats them generously, they will become a means of rescue for him from Hell.” – (Bukhari, Muslim)

Why, then wouldn’t I love a girl child? Why wouldn’t you?

Don’t let any backward thinking lot make you feel any less because of this. If only they knew….

This does not take anything away from the importance of a male child obviously, but you get what you get, what your Creator gives to you.

It is weak and cowardly to think that your legacies will only be preserved through gender.

If your mother is a source of pressure to your wife over gender of children and you refuse to make it stop, you don’t deserve a wife.

This is about gender, imagine what some wives go through over a no child situation.

Puzzling how this tends to happen at the hands of mothers, many of who themselves, had to go through it. You’d think they, more than anyone else, should understand and know the pain of being judged for a gender case or child birthing that only our Creator can handle.

Birthing a child successfully is so massive a blessing but until we do away with the gender biases we have, we may never truly appreciate what we have been blessed with. Boy or girl, be grateful, appreciate your wife, who has gone through a pregnancy that many did not survive, and do your best to raise the child in an amazing way.

One day, it will all make sense.