….As Olu Of Warri Designate Gains National Acceptance

Prominent sons and daughters of Itsekiri Kingdom has thrown their weight behind the historic presentation of Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the Omo-Oba (Olu designate).

This is even as the kingmakers have claimed that Prince Emiko’s regime is expected to bring peace to the Itsekiri nation as the gods they consulted has assured them that he is the long awaited king to restore the much needed peace in Delta state.

Following the huge support the Olu designate has gathered, it has become evident that the initial resistance put forward by some disgruntled element after the announcement on Monday, April 5, 2021 has faded.

Moreover, more personalities across the nation, including President Muhammadu Buhari has applaud his ascension of Prince Emiko to the exalted throne.

Initially, the choice of the Olu designate announced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom and acting Chairman of Olu’s Advisory Council, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe JP, appeared to be resisted by some faction as Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom immediately dismissed the exercise claiming it was illegal.

Chief Ayiri had told journalists that out of seven Kingmakers in the Kingdom, only two were present when Prince Emiko was announced as the Omoba. Chief Ayiri however called for calm.

However, since Chief Ayiri made the allegations but the kingmakers and other illustrious sons of Itsekiri has risen to oppose his views, even as Nigerians in general continues to applaud the choose of Prince Emiko as Olu designate of Warri.

Reacting to Chief Ayiri’s claims in an interview with our reporter, the Iyatsere said the Olu designate is the unanimous choice of the people, adding that the Oracle was duly consulted while due process was followed.

“Contrary to Chief Ayeri’s claims the Itsekiri nation is happy and supported the emergence of the Olu designate.

“Chief Ayeri is allowing the material of this world to cloud his possible sense of value judgment”, he said.

The history

Going historical, he stated that, “We’re the kingmakers, I as the Iyatsere, I am the original prime minister of the Warri Kingdom. The Iyatsere in 1480 led the 70 chiefs with the first king, Prince Ginuwa, to found the Warri kingdom in 1480 and the Iyatsere is the prime minister.

“From 1480 to 1760, nothing like Ologbotsere in Warri kingdom. Ologbotsere was introduced by Prince Ginuwa the first in 1460. That is to say for 300 years there was no Ologbotsere. After the first Ologbotsere in 1760, there was no Ologbotsere till 1951. The first Ologbotsere was in 1951 by name Chief John Mayuku. Then we have others like Ayeri who came in 2017.

“Therefore, in the history of Itsekiri kingdom which is about 700 years, we only have four Ologbotsere. That is to tell you Ologbotsere is not always in the kingdom. So, if Ologbotsere is not there, I as the Iyatsere would take the leadership as the Prime Minister. If I’m not there we have the Uwagwe, if he is not there we have the Ojomo (Number 4), and if he is not there we still have other chiefs.

“So, if he says I, its wrong. Ologbotsere is not always in the kingdom. I am the 18th Iyatsere. The past Olu is the 20th to reign. Ayeri is the fourth Ologbotsere in the kingdom.”

On efforts to reconcile those in opposition, he said, machineries are already in place to ensure the unity of the Itsekiri people.

“We have advised him (Chief Ayiri) to come home from exile and reconcile with his people as he has been away for reasons we don’t know about. “Meetings have been on to ensure reconciliation,” he added.

The Oracle’s voice

On his perception of Prince Emiko, the Iyatsere of Itsekiri Kingdom said, “The king for the few time we know him is a man that has the heart to carry Itsekiri to the promise land and he has all it takes. “The Oracle told us that this is the long awaiting crown prince that the Itsekiris have been waiting for, and we have confidence that he would bring Itsekiri to limelight.

“The Itsekiri should queue behind the Olu for the peace progress of the kingdom,” he submitted.

Also speaking, Chief Eddy Ayetimi Olley, the Ani of Warri Kingdom said he is 100 per cent in support of Emiko’s ascension to the throne. He described the Olu designate as a man of wisdom.

He charged Prince Emiko to be patient and listen to all advisory body, stressing that “I know he would do that. However, in his reign, Nigeria should look for an era of good thing coming out from this reign.

“I know he is very loyal and respectful. He is vast and learned and I wish him good luck.”

On his part, Chief Otimeyin Adams, the Aquinode of Warri, said the emergence of Prince Emiko as the Olu designate is one of the best things that has happen to the Itsekiri kingdom in recent times.

“He is eminently qualified and focused. He’s from the root and he is from the royal house”, he said

Addressing the issues raised by Chief Ayuri, he said, “The chiefs had followed due process. Everything is strictly followed and in line with what the Isekiris wants and not what one man’s view. Some 400years ago we were not using edict, it came in the last two administration for the two kings that were crowned.

“The Nigeria constitution says nobody should be disqualified as a result of his birth, religion, or where he comes from. The edict they are talking about is in the residual list, we have concurrent and exclusive list. Any list outside these is declared null and void. And to that extent the decree is dead.

“So, we followed the constitution as amended in 1979 governing the country. So, the new king is eminently qualified for the position.

“We have started the process of reconciliation with everybody. It’s a thing that everybody should do. He should know that he who comes for equity should come with clean hands and so, the doors are open for peace and reconciliation and if he comes today he would be welcomed.”

Speaking on his expectations during the reign of Prince Emiko, he said, “The Prince has been prepared for such by the father. You can see from the acclamation that he would take us to the next level. From his disposition, the Omo Oba is a peaceful man and he has reached out to all strata’s of the country. And during the announcement making him the Omo oba, the Ooni of Ife, sent two paramount kings to see him, Benin, Urhobos, Ijaws are all happy.

“I am advising him to follow his late father’s footstep and take the tribes to another level.

“I know for sure that the Itsekiri nation will see peace, progress, industrialization and the king would work for our teemed youths.

Recalled the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, had earlier faulted the position of the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri, on the emergence of new Olu of Warri, who succeeded the late monarch, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Pinnick while speaking on a national Television during the week insisted that the 1979 edict which purportedly states that whoever must be the king must either be fully Itsekiri or at the least have his mother hail from Bini, is inferior to the Nigerian Constitution, which says that nobody should be discriminated against on account of the circumstances of his birth.

Throwing his weight behind the Olu designate Pinnick, maintained that Prince Emiko would right the wrongs in the kingdom when he takes over in the next three months.

He noted that it was sacrilegious for Emami to describe the process as null and void, stressing that it was not only that the process was irreversible, majority of the entire Itsekeri nation wanted Emiko to ascend the throne of his forefathers.

“We are talking about destiny and destiny has behoved on Prince Tsola Emiko to mount that saddle of responsibility, which perhaps was erroneously denied him five years ago,” he added.

President Throws It Weight

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Olu designate wishing him a peaceful reign.

The President who also commiserated with the Itsekiri people on the demise of their monarch, Ogiame Ikenwoli, which was formally on Monday.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled: ‘President Buhari greets Itsekiri nation on Olu-designate, mourns departed monarch’ called for reconciliation after the race for the throne.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari sends sincere greetings to the Itsekiri nation on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri, as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

“The President also condoles with the Itsekiris on the passage of the immediate past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which was equally formally announced.

“President Buhari prays that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, will have a peaceful reign, signposted by massive development of Itsekiri land.“He counsels love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that peradventure any dissension exists, such should be resolved through due process.

“As the Itsekiri nation mourns their departed Olu for three months, President Buhari prays godly comfort for them, and a smooth ascendancy for the incoming monarch.

Similarly, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has described the emergence of the Olu of Warri-designate, Prince Emiko, as well-deserved.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday, expressed joy over the announcement of the new Olu-designate.

Tinubu said: “I am delighted over the announcement of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko.

“His eventual emergence is a testament to the fact that he is indeed ordained to mount the throne of his forefathers. I congratulate the Omoba and the entire Itsekiri nation. May his reign usher in peace, unity, rapid development and prosperity to the Warri Kingdom.”

“I send my best wishes for his continued good health, renewed energy, joy, happiness, prosperity and for the welfare and wellbeing of the Itsekiri people.”

Tinubu, also, commiserated with the people of Itsekiri over the passing of their traditional ruler, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that Ikenwoli lived well and ruled well.

“He was a remarkable king who worked hard to achieve peace and unity among his people and neighbours.

“My deepest condolences to the Olori, members of the Ginuwa Ruling House, and the entire Itsekiri nation, particularly at this period of mourning,” he said.

His Biodata

The new Monarch designate, Omoba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was born of Aril 2 1984 to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko (the late Olu of of Warri; Ogiame Atuwatse 11) and Gladys Durorike Emiko in Warri, Delta State. He studied in Nigeria for primary and secondary school education before travelling to USA where he obtained his bachelor and master’s degrees in politics/international studies and management respectively.

Prince Emiko has garnered wide experience after his graduation and the National Youths Service. He worked as an officer of Shell Closed Pension Fund Administrator, and in business; founded Noble Nigeria Limited and Coral Curator Limited. He is also Chairman: Ocean Marine Security Limited and Vesslelink Nigeria Limited.

In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbo.

The announcement ceremony of Prince Emiko as Olu designate which took place at Ode-Itsekeri, the traditional headquarter of Itsekiri Kingdom on Monday drew dignitaries from across Nigeria, including; Oba Akinola Oyetade Aderera, the Olubosin of Ife and Adekunle Adeayo Adeagbo, the Ore of Otun Eketi who represented the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II..