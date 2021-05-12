The African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has commended the United Nations (UN) over moves towards the establishment of a Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (UN-PFPAD).

The UN-PFPAD, once established, is to serve as an inclusive consultation mechanism that will act as an advisory body to the UN on matters concerning people of African descent.

The ITUC-Africa also called for support from all the members of the UN General Assembly, especially the United States of America, Europe (especially France) and Japan, urging them to display genuine understanding, solidarity and support for this initiative.

It said “the world must quit playing vested-interest politics with race relations and embrace genuine collaboration in advancing the human dignity of every person.”

“African workers support this initiative because such a forum will contribute to the provision of spaces for debate and analysis as well as suggestions and the mobilization of ideas and

means on how to address historical, institutional and systematic injustices that Blacks and people of African descent have been subjected to for over four centuries,” ITUC-Africa General Secretary, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah said in a statement.

The Regional workers body said it is therefore, joining the rest of the world to say” enough of the race-induced injustices”.

According to the statement, it is well known that the historical and systematic injustices perpetrated through slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism largely account for the structural dysfunction of the African economy and its consignment to the periphery of the global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated further that, “We believe that the establishment of the UN- Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (UN-PFPAD) will contribute to addressing the vulnerability and other injustices that Africans, blacks and persons of African descent are subjected to. We urge all the members of the UN General Assembly, especially the United States of America (USA), Europe (especially France) and Japan to display genuine understanding, solidarity and support for this initiative.”

Adu-Amankwah lamented that in the current 21st century, blacks and peoples of African descent are being subjected to renewed injustices triggered and sustained by discrimination and racism.

He said, “Race hierarchy and superiority skewed against Blacks and people of African descent have exposed them to untold vulnerability and made them easy and unjust targets for violence. Their socioeconomic and political rights have also been diminished and hindered on account of systemic deprivations.”