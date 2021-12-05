Lionel Messi says he does not feel comfortable being a role model and has never dreamed of being the best player in football history.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was given the Ballon d’Or this week for the seventh time, extending his record as the man with the most wins in the history of the award.

The Argentina international has been hailed as an example for young players to look up to throughout his career, but Messi admits he does not see himself as a role model.

“I don’t know if I’m a role model,” he said to France Football. “I don’t like being a role model or giving advice.

“I fought for my dreams. At first it was to be a professional player, then I tried to surpass myself and achieve new goals every year.

“In the midst of it all, there is also an element of luck. It also depends on God, and I believe he chose to have all of this happen to me.”