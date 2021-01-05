ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, insists he has no regrets about signing for Everton even as he admitted that the move was a risk as he looks for a move away from his current club AS Monaco in France.

The 23-year-old joined the English Premier League side in 2017 but failed to make a competitive appearance for the club. He arrived at Everton from Belgian club KAS Eupen on the back of a 22-goal season, but was immediately sent on loan to Anderlecht.

That was followed by another loan this time to Turkish side Galatasaray before sealing a permanent move to French club AS Monaco in 2019.

“The first dream is to play in the Premier League, it may not have worked out at Everton but I have no regrets about it,” Onyekuru told BBC Africa Sport.

“When I received offers from top clubs in England I knew back then that I needed a work permit to play.

“That it didn’t happen then has nothing to do with my talent but red tape that’s beyond my control.”

Onyekuru revealed he was keen on a move to his boyhood club Arsenal, but aware he faced a familiar huddle – work permit issues- he opted to fulfil his Champions League ambition instead at Anderlecht through Everton.

“I really wanted to go to Arsenal because I spoke to some people there as I was very young then,” he explained.

“It was obvious that I was not going to play without a UK work permit. So I went to Everton and played in the Champions League through a loan move to Anderlecht.

“It was important for me to get more playing time and experience that I had hoped would help boost my chances of earning the permit.

“I can’t say I regretted this because I got to play against Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, this doesn’t happen to everyone.”