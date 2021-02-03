ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Immediate past chief of the air staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said he exits the service fulfilled as he has substantially restructured and repositioned the Nigerian Air Force into a highly professional and disciplined force.

Air Marshal Abubakar stated this in his valedictory speech during the “fly out parade” in his honour at the NAF Base, Abuja.

“As I exit the Nigerian Air Force, I am leaving the service fulfilled because I have substantially achieved what I set out to achieve.

“I am exceedingly delighted and profoundly honoured that we have worked together as a team with all officers, airmen and airwomen as well as civilian staff to move the Airforce to a much higher level than we met it. In the last 5 years, we have been able to restructure and reposition the Nigerian Air Force into a highly professional and disciplined force.” he said

Reeling out his achievements, he said the flag of the Nigerian Airforce is currently flying high from Agatu to Gembu to Gusau to Katsina to Daura to Owerri to Birin Gwari, Ipetu Ijesha, Kerang, Gombe and Bauchi, adding that Funtua will soon join up by the special grace of God.

“The current structure will certainly add a lot of value to NAF’s efforts at securing Nigeria and the Nigerian people. I am confident that with the 15 aircrafts and 8 unmanned combat aerial vehicles we are expecting in no distant future the service will be better positioned to be more decisive in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.” he added.

The Air Marshal Abubakar said going by the above, Nigerian Air Force would be able to employ air power more effectively, efficiently and timely in all theatres of operations across the country.

He therefore urged his successor to sustain and build on his achievements.

“I want to encourage you to sustain and build on the capacity building initiatives we have put in place in the last 5 years. The service through this initiative has trained and winged 133 pilots who today constitute 49% of all active NAF pilots that are fighting in different theatres of conflicts to secure our country and protect our people.

“Another 21 pilots will be completing their training before the end of the first quarter of 2021 to join their comrades in the fight to defend our territorial integrity and National sovereignty.

“In the area of bridging the gap in force projection and force protection we have made tremendous progress in training NAF Special Forces and force protection elements who have been recognised as a formidable force both within and outside Nigeria.

“We have also enhanced our research and development capacity through our partnership with 15 Nigerian universities to significantly address some of our aircraft maintenance challenges. I must not fail to recognise the crucial role played by the incoming Chief of the Air Staff and other senior officers still in the Service in our R&D efforts. I am very confident that the current Chief of the Air Staff has all it takes to move the Air Force to a much higher level. It is my prayer that the Almighty will grant you the wisdom and strength to move the Air Force to a more enviable height.” he said