Elder statesman and philanthropist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has expressed his willingness to bow out of active politics.

The business mogul who had over the years played an active role in the business and construction sectors of the nation’s economic life also stated that he had no regrets over his actions in several attempts to become the president of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu said the only way to have peace and stronger security in Nigeria is for the country to be restructured which would give the federating units enough power to control her resources while maintaining a weaker centre.

According to him, for security to be effective in the country, there also need to have a state police so that the governors can have enough powers to answer for the crimes committed in their various states.

Iwuanyanwu however observed that what the country is passing through presently has overwhelmed the leadership of the country and the security architecture and called for a stronger synergy so as to curtail the menace.

He highlighted that the rate at which the bandits’ attacks in Northern part of the country, it is a matter of time such criminal elements penetrate to the South, hence the Southern leaders should be active and alive to prevent the onslaught of the bandits.

The businessman who marked his 79th birthday expressed astonishment over the country’s leaders quest to travel overseas to access health care and stressed this portends danger, adding that as a nation, nothing stops the leaders from building, equipping health facilities and pay doctors and other medical personnel adequately.