Managing director/CEO of Jaiz Bank, Mallam Hassan Usman has advised employees of the bank to stick to the vision and philosophy that the bank are premised on delivering world-class sharia-compliant financial services to its clientele irrespective of class, creed, race or religious belief; and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the society.

He gave the advice at the bank’s award night recently to mark its nine years in existence. Clients were rewarded with various amounts of cash rewards, plaques and certificates at a ceremony held in Abuja .

Speaking at the award dinner, managing director/CEO of the bank, Mallam Usman said various awards to staff should generate even more productivity from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also tasked the staff not to be complacent, adding that the staff will have to double, or quadruplets their efforts as competition steps in.

He said the bank has taken the pain of pioneering non-interest banking in Nigeria but some of the pains won’t go away early , tasking the staff to endure the pains that comes with a pioneer status.

He said Jaiz Bank will continue to innovate and deliver value to all stakeholders.

“One of the main drivers for JAIZ is to create value to stakeholders, he said adding that the bank is committed to bring financial inclusion to generality of the people that are excluded.

“We are also committed to financing businesses and financing those who thought they would never have access to finance to their business.”

“One of those great things we strive to do is empower institutions that are even bigger than us. That is one of the visions of JAIZ Bank” he said.

“We must work very hard to maintain the loyalty of our customers to be close to them more than just offering financial services. We should dedicate our time and intellect to our customers. So we must be updated on our knowledge of the economy.”

He also said the bank strives to be ethical in its dealings.

“We also thrive to be as ethical as possible. If we run away from interest, we must not embrace corruption.”

“Above all, and very important, we must work very hard to retain our customers’ loyalty. Be close to them, be on top of your game on top of economy issues and have the knowledge of the business”Forecasting expansion of jaiz ten years from now, Mallam Hassan , said jaiz bank , “ will not only be number one in Nigeria but a leading non interest banking in sub- Sahara Africa.

“ We are to make life easier for all irrespective of ethnicity, creeds and religions”, he said.