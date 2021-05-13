ADVERTISEMENT

BY Rita Mokwe

To consolidate on its preparations for the 2021 UTME/DE exercise, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded plans to hold a series of meetings with its directors, state coordinators, Chief External Examiners(CEE), Chief technical Advisors(CTA), members of high power Opinion leaders (HPOL), civil society Group(CSG) and other strategic groups.

The meeting which started on Monday will end on the 14th of May, 2021.

While announcing the decision of management to hold the strategic meetings, the Registrar of the Board, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, expressed appreciation for the selfless contributions of the various groups to the success of the Board’s processes, saying their respective landmark contributions could only be rewarded by God.

He added that the scheduled meetings would brief the various groups on their roles and expectations from the Board during the 2021 UTME/DE exercise as well as review past strategies with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

