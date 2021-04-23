ADVERTISEMENT

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has introduced a new feature in the ongoing registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The feature, “Know Your Registration Officer,” is to fortify the registration process and guard against abuse and manipulation of candidates.

Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement, yesterday, that the feature is meant to fortify the registration process and ensure that candidates know where and who is registering them for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Board ( UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) exercises.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has provided for the image of the Registration Officer to be displayed at the corner of the screen being used to register the candidate besides his biometric details that had been captured.

“Candidates registering for the 2021 UTME/DE exercise are urged to ensure that the picture shown on the corner of the screen is the same person registering them. If the picture does not match the face of the registration officer, candidates should immediately raise the alarm as such a person is not authorised to register them or they are in a completely unauthorised registration outlet.”