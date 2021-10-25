Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kwara State, Alh Attahiru Madami, have made case for more space for women participation in the Nigerian polity.

Oloyede and Madami spoke in Ilorin, the State capital at the third

Distinguished Personality Lecture organised by the University of

Ilorin Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies.

The lecture is entitled, “Patriarchy and Female Participation in Politics in Nigeria.”

The INEC commissioner urged all political parties in the country to

review their constitutions to allow 30 per cent women participation in

elective positions.

Madami hailed the National Assembly for adopting direct primaries for choosing flag bearers of political parties.

“INEC elections are becoming more credible because we are

using electronic transmission. We did that in Edo and Ondo states and

there was no complaint. So with electronic transmission of result and

electronic collation and parties adopting direct primaries for the

choice of flag bearers, the issue of violence during campaigns will be

eliminated.

“This will give both men and women equal opportunity to contest for

elective positions and the winners will now be based on merit; not by

rigging nor by manipulation of results,” Madami posited.

For his part, the JAMB registrar, Prof. Oloyede said: “The adoption of gender politics by the government

should encourage more women participation in politics. And it is a

collective responsibility to allow women to play their on roles in

nation building through politics.

As the 2023 general elections approach, there is the need to sensitise Nigerians to let women play more active roles.

“Though 49.4 percent Nigerians are said to be women, but they

represented 11.36 percent of 2870 women whose names appeared on the

2019 nominated candidates list.

As a matter, it has been revealed that the 2019 elections were the

worst for Nigerian women in nearly two decades representatively.

“Apart of the fact that six female presidential candidates withdrew

from the race for various reasons, a state like Lagos where women had

always been deputy governors has slided into more patriarchy with the

election of a male deputy governor at the end of 2019 governorship

race.

“Creating more room for women participation in politics requires

legal, social and political intervention. From the legal angle, the 35

percent affirmative action may be enacted as law just as it was done

in Senegal and in Kenya too where women got just 30 percent before

they parity of 50 percent in politics.

Socially, there may be need for men to be more receptive to the idea

of women attending political meetings especially those that hold in

the day. There is no law that requires political meetings to hold at

night during which many respectable women would be expected to be at

home.”