A campaign that highlights how mankind’s quest for good governance would be attained has been launched by Jehovah Witnesses worldwide .

Anchored on the Lord’s Prayer wherein Jesus asked his followers to pray for God’s Kingdom to come, the global campaign intends to reaffirm the Bible message that it is only the kingdom government under Christ’s rulership that will usher in global peace and address myriad of other problems currently facing mankind.

As part of the global campaign the witnesses will be distributing the November 2020 issue of its flagship Watchtower magazine, entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The answer to that question has captivated the attention of people from many different faiths for centuries.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses will distribute the magazine to the general public, business owners, local and national government officials, as well as court officials.

” The campaign will proceed using methods in accordance with local health protocols. This may include distributing the magazine and making visits via electronic means.

“Many people pray for God’s Kingdom to come. But they often wonder what that Kingdom is, when it will come, and what it will do.

“This magazine explains how the answers to these questions can readily be found in the Bible. We are confident that the Bible’s promises about God’s Kingdom will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering. An electronic copy in over 369 languages is available on the official website of Jehovah’s”, states Folarin Odebode, spokesperson of Jehovah’s Witnesses .