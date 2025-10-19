As part of its quest to ensure access to quality education across Nigeria, humanitarian organisation, Jeje Riders has donated a set of

educational materials to Government Secondary School, Gan-Gora in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The event, which took place on the premises of the school, was attended by the Special Assistant to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Community Relations, Hon. Jedidiah Yahaya, and the member representing Zango Kataf State Constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Kambai Kozah.

Presenting the items, which included over 4,000 workbooks, desks and chairs, a member of the group, Joel Bwankwot, said Jeje Riders is motivated to impacting on students’ education because they believe education is the surest way to the development of the country.

“Like we have always done across states in Nigeria, we thought it necessary to come and help to reach out to our younger ones.

“We know we cannot do it all, but we always try to contribute something important. Our hope is that these younger ones will make good use of these facilities and books that we are giving out to them so that they can help their communities,” Bwankwot said.

The principal of the school, Mr Soldier Rafael, in a remark expressed gratitude to Jeje Riders for intervening in the school. He said this is the first time since he resumed as principal, that the school is getting a donation of such magnitude.

“Since I became the principal of the school, I have never gotten such a gesture. And I want to actually use this medium to tell you that I am actually very happy.

“Because by this gesture, my students will have the opportunity of expanding their horizons through the donation of the materials, especially the books and the chairs,” Rafael said.

He called on the Kaduna State Government to assist in providing a convenient learning environment for the school as the existing classrooms are overcrowded and in a dire state of disrepair.

Speaking to journalists at the event, a founding member of the group, Tijjani St. James said that the donations were in line with the group’s creed, which coincidentally aligns with the United Nations SDGs.

He said Jeje Riders Nigeria focuses on youth development through deterrence and support.

“We seek to deter youths from engaging in harmful vices and ways of life that could truncate their potential.

“The Jeje Riders Nationwide Secondary School Students Anti-drug and substance abuse campaign in partnership with the NDLEA is an example of the tools we have adopted to dissuade youths from destructive tendencies.

“So far, we have covered eight schools across the North and Imo State.

In the area of youth development support, we focus on education through the provision of learning and teaching equipment.

“We have donated over 122 computers, digital screens, solar equipment and classroom desks to schools in Adamawa, Jigawa, Gombe, Plateau, and Kaduna States for this project,” St. James said.

On how they are able to fund the projects, he said funds come from membership fees and through donations and grants from organisations and individuals.

He further said Flourmills of Nigeria has been a staunch partner in this area.

Tijjani, who is also the Chief Commercial Officer of Notore Chemical Industries Plc., said the group is made up of professionals and senior military men.

He stated that Professor Mohammed Garba Mainasara, an ENT surgeon who recently performed ground breaking cochlear implant surgeries on children with profound hearing loss in Kaduna, is an example of the kind of professionals that Jeje Riders Nigeria is made of.