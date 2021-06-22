Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammad has described the tallest Nigerian flag, erected on the Malam Alu Farm in Birninkudu local government of Jigawa State, as a symbol of national pride that can be registered into list of national monuments.

The minister stated this during his official inspection visit to the site of the flag in Malam Alu Farm in Birnin Kudu.

He noted that while the national flag is normally erected by officials, the tallest flag was elected by an individual named Hon Faruku Adamu Aliyu.

“In fact, this flag demonstrates the deep sense of National patriotism Hon Adamu Aliyu has and it is worthy of emulation.

“The agricultural investment in Malam Alu farm and other part of the state is a clear example of the success of federal government agricultural revolution policy, in deed Jigawa is reference point,” Muhammad declared.

The minister urged Hon Adamu to approve for the federal government to include the flag in the list of national monuments to be displayed for national and international visitors.

On his part, Jigawa State governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said the Malam Alu- agro allied farm is one of many agricultural investments made by the Jigawa people in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s clarion call on Nigerians to produced what they eat and to eat what they produced.

Badaru promised to continue supporting small and large-scale farmers in the state to boost their production through adopting modern agricultural practice.

In his comments during the visit, Hon Adamu said, the flag was designed by a Yoruba Engineer, erected with the support of an Igbo man and hoisted and sponsored by a Fulani man.

He said Nigeria has enormous human and mineral resources which when developed alongside patriotism, unity and love, would make the country become the happiest society for all.