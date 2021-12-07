Skyewise group and other entrepreneurs in Nigeria have scaled up their drive to help the Nigerian youth acquire the needed skills; training and motivation in order to produce goods and services to address the alarming rate of unemployment.

This was the crux of an entrepreneurship summit organized by the group in Abuja with the theme “Meet The CEOs”.

Speaking to reporters during the summit, the CEO of Skyewise, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, noted that he was motivated to encourage young people to become productive entrepreneurs as they come out the NYSC every year in the face of the 33.3% rate of unemployment according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said “Entrepreneurship is the future of Africa and the only way we can create value is for people to go into entrepreneurship, and we have organized programmes like this so that the youth can learn.

“We have gathered CEOs who have done business for the past 10 to 15 years to share their experience with the young people that are coming out of the NYSC to benefit so that they have a sense of direction for national development. The wealth of a nation is not based on money in circulation but by the goods and services produced in the nation.

“We want to inspire the young people and give them a perspective on what to do to become independent entrepreneurs, providing values and creating products and services that will benefit humanity”.

He said that the organization will pick about 20 people, train, mentor and give them little cash ranging from a minimum of 50,000 and maximum of 200,000 at zero interest to enable them start business and pay back the principal after which the business will belong to them.

He advised the Nigerian youth not to depend on the government but have clear vision and build capacity.

Prominent leadership coach from the GOTNI Leadership centre, Linus Okorie, while giving his keynote address, admonished the youth to maximize the opportunity while they drive their entrepreneurial abilities.