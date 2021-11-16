Managing director Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company Plc, Engr Hashim Bakori said the company has provided meter for over 88,500 customers in their franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau under the phase zero.

He said JED is poised to provide meters for additional 200,000 customers under the phase one of the national mass metering programme, adding that the figure was apart from the over 20,000 meters installed for customers via its internal arrangements.

Bakori spoke through the chief commercial officer, Engr Mansir Nakande, at a stakeholders’ parley organised by the Association of Electricity Distributors (ANED) sponsored by Mac Arthur Foundation at Elien Centre, Rayfield-Jos.

JED in a statement issued in Jos by head, corporate communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah explained the rationale behind the introduction of the national mass metering programme, saying that it was to bridge the metering gaps of customers in order to eliminate estimated billings.

“It is our desire to meter all our customers and hopefully we will meter all our customers. We are already working towards that”, Engr Nakande assured the company’s customers.”

The chief commercial officer said, following the successful implementation of the national mass metering programme under phase zero, the company was poised to go into phase one of the programme with determination to achieve more success.

He called on customers to help the company in the fight against vandalism and energy theft by taking ownership of electricity installations in their domains.

In his opening remarks, the executive director, research and advocacy of ANED, Chief Sunday Oduntan, called on customers to exercise patience with Jos Electricity Distribution Plc as according to him, there was no way that the over 88,000 meters allocated to the company would be enough for all the customers.

Oduntan also disclosed that with the successful installation of the meters to the customers, he was optimistic that Jos Electricity Distribution Plc would even do better when the phase one of the programme commences.