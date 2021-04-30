Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is a ‘done deal’, despite recent doubts being raised by the WBC champion’s promoter Bob Arum, says Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

Britain’s rival champions have agreed to fight for the undisputed world heavyweight titles this summer, with Saudi Arabia expected to stage the blockbuster battle.

Arum, Fury’s US promoter, has openly questioned why a deal has not yet been finalised, but Hearn has dismissed any concerns about the fight not going ahead.

I saw the comments last night from Bob Arum,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I messaged him last night and said, ‘Is there something you want to tell me?’

“We last had communication on Friday of last week and Thursday. He said in the interview, we haven’t spoken for two weeks, yet five days ago he was telling the world it was a done deal.

“I think he’s trying to put pressure on. We’re a couple of days later than expected. The situation is still the same.

We have an offer in writing from a site, the same site that we’ve dealt with before. The same people we’ve dealt with before. We know all about them. This is a done deal from that site.”

Fury claimed earlier this month that he could look at alternative options, with Arum saying he might revive talks for a third fight against Deontay Wilder.