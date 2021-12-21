Joza Global Logistics Limited has won the Lafarge’s 2021 Best Transporter of the Year award. It also won the best hand in transport in the entire Eastern region.

Lafarge African Plc had recently celebrated their good hands in transport, for their enormous contribution towards the growth and successes of the organisation in Lagos recently.

This feat saw the managing director/ chief executive officer of Joza Global Logistics Ltd, being handed over the key of the latest brand of Mitsubishi Triton L200 4WD pick up van for the national category and a Thermocool powered 10KVA generator for coming topmost amongst other transport partners in the East.

The selection process, however, was hinged on safety, operational efficiency with other Lafarge performance and measurement indexes.

According to the MD/CEO of Joza Global Logistics Ltd, Sir. Emmanuel Usiakpor, the award is largely being dedicated to his cluster of dutiful drivers on the road for their hard work and safety adherence.

He also commended Lafarge African Plc for the safety and technological support to their transporters which has been pivotal for the sustenance and growth of Joza Global. He also encourages other transporters to see safety above profit to avoid loss of life and properties.

While bringing the business of the summit to a close, the CEO of Larfarge group, Mr. Khaled El-Dokani, after also affirmed that his company will not just deliver same quality product as good as those of its parent company, HOLCIM, in other parts of the world, but will continue to deliver on time and in a safe and excellent condition.

is being viewed as one amongst the few leading Transport Companies in Nigeria that has towered above others by placing safety and technology above profit, and was recently recognised by the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) with the award of excellence in safety leadership in the transport sector.

