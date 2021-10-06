The trial of musician, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, was on Tuesday stalled due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

No reason was given for the absence of Justice Oweibo, who sat for four weeks during the court’s annual vacation and no new trial date has been fixed.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

The court then granted him bail for N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his alleged accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud which amounted to theft.

Some of the credit cards, according to the anti-graft agency, bore Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged offence, the EFCC insisted violated the provisions of sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

He risks seven years in jail if found guilty by Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.