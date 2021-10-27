Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the state government would not enact a bill for financial autonomy of the judiciary. He said it would amount to wasting the time of the state legislature with such a bill because the 1999 Constitution as amended already recognises the independence of the judiciary.

Wike spoke on Monday night during the dinner in honour of delegates to the 61st annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said since Nigeria does not practice a unitary system of government, it would be wrong for the federal government to issue directives to states on how they should run their affairs.

He said, “Nobody can force me on how my state will operate. Nobody can say send this bill to the legislature for judiciary autonomy. The constitution has already guaranteed that the judiciary must be independent and we have agreed on that.

“An amendment has been made that the judiciary must be independent, and on first line charge. If I’m not obeying that, there is a sanction for it,” he said.

Wike, who said the state government had released the 2021 capital expenditure due to the judiciary since September, challenged the federal government to prove it has done the same.

The governor also urged the federal government to desist from playing to the gallery with the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He said, “A federal government with decrepit High Court buildings across the country cannot truly claim it fully supports financial autonomy for the judiciary. Are they giving the judiciary at the federal level the budget they are supposed to have in order to put the courts in order?”

Wike warned that his administration will resist any attempt by the federal government to deduct funds meant for the state under the guise of implementing financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The governor said the NBA cannot continue to be docile while security agencies are used by the federal government to intimidate and harass judges. According to him, “when the judiciary is destroyed, the legal profession is gone.”

He also took a swipe at the past leadership of NBA for not protesting against the closure of courts in Rivers State for almost two years by the Governor Chibuike Amaechi led administration.

Wike used the occasion to eulogise the chairman of Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School, Emeka Ngige (SAN) for endorsing the establishment of the Port Harcourt campus of the Nigerian Law School.

NPA president, Olumide Akpata (SAN) commended Governor Wike for his unflinching support for the judiciary and the Bar.