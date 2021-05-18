To commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has donated 4,000 treated mosquito nets to some residents and primary schools in Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun States.

The company’s distribution team during the three-day exercise in Lagos and Ogun States comprised Ajayi Adegboyega, LSE; Emmanuel Isibor and Ms Mobolaji Ogunyemi of the Media Relations Office.

Most of the beneficiaries of the treated mosquito nets were children, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The items were accompanied with an easy-to-read pamphlet on “Guide to Malaria Prevention” which Julius Berger said underscored its determination to better its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report card.

In the last 10 years, Julius Berger has sustained the fight against malaria in various communities across Nigeria.

Under the scheme, women and children benefit annually from the organisation’s intervention project, the company said in a statement it made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

During one of the distribution exercises, the head of corporate communications, James Agama, described the initiative as a demonstration of the company’s long-term commitment to the welfare of citizens and residents across the country.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the treated mosquito nets as they maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene.

Agama said: “Our Corporate Social (CSR) programmes have been consistent over the years and the World Malaria Day is another opportunity to support our communities alongside global efforts in the fight against malaria. The long-lasting treated nets, aka mosquito nets, will go a long way in helping to effectively prevent and protect users from malaria. Our belief is that investing in the health of the Nigerian people will result in great economic returns in terms of productivity and overall quality of life.”

Receiving the donation at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Memorial Hospital, Sabon Wuse, Kaduna State, the chief medical director (CMD), Dr Larfana Musa, thanked Julius Berger for always living up to its CSR and advised the beneficiaries to use the nets wisely.

At St. Paul Anglican Primary School, Aseese, on the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway project area, the recipient-pupils, their teachers and administrators were excited and expressed gratitude to Julius Berger.

The company also donated the items to Community Primary School, Shaginsha, Magodo.