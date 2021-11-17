Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has won for the sixth consecutive time its top rating as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand in the Building and Construction Services Category at the Top 50 Brands in Nigeria awards.

The construction giant, last week retained its top position in the country’s construction sector in recognition of its outstanding quality, innovativeness and best international standards and practice in the building and construction industry for 2021.

At a zoom event anchored from Lagos and with the who is who in the various industrial sectors in attendance, Julius Nigeria emerged the winner in the building and construction sector with a Business Strength Measurement (BSM) of 60.5 to strongly beat and best its own previous performance records in all the previous years at the ratings.

According the Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the BrandNigeria Event, Top Brands Nigeria, the BSM ratings of nominated companies are determined by their individual Brand Identity and Client Retention, Quality Elements, Market or Category Leadership, Innovation, National Spread, Online Engagement and their respective Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Consciousness and engagement.

Julius Berger was also cited for its culture of punctuality and capacity to arrive on schedule for its tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive director of the company, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, said, “In Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, punctuality is the soul of business; as a propelling operational policy, we seriously work to arrive at every milestone and assignment as planned. That corporate culture proudly productively underpin our company’s reliability to our clients in every project. That is what we strongly bring to every work and project as our proud historical legacy; a tenacity and consistency of purpose that has made us win the highly coveted construction sector