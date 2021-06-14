After 22 years of democracy in Nigeria, the country is yet to get it right in governance, national coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and convener of “Commemoration June 12, 1993 Election”, Chief Gani Adams, has lamented.

Advertisements





He stated this weekend during the commemoration of June 12 1993 election in remembrance of the Late M.K.O. Abiola with the theme: “June 12 and National integration” held in Lagos.

Adams said this annual event could not hold last year because of the coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the global community, noting that to this day, the pandemic still bites the world.

He stated that for over two decades now, the OPC under his leadership has been at the vanguard of the struggle to make June 12 the authentic Democracy Day.

“With the June 12 becoming the official Democracy Day today, I can comfortably say the late Aare MKO Abiola lives forever.

“Am happy because all our efforts to ensure that democracy is deeply rooted in Nigeria are not in vain,” he said.

Adams noted that their demand that June 12 becomes the official democracy day was one of the greatest rewards and dividends of democracy and the import of this is that democratic rule in the country has come to stay and Nigerians must continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy.

“But it is sad that after 22 years of democracy, Nigeria is still not in tune with those worthy ideals that the late Abiola lived and died for,” he said.

According to him, the late Aare MKO Abiola represented hope, which was his campaign slogan “Hope 93.”

“But the question remains, is there any hope in Nigeria? And the answer is no! Because the politicians that are supposed to give hope to the hopeless Nigerians are fast dashing their hopes and eroding the very foundation of democracy,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPC boss noted that in the past 22 years, Nigeria’s democracy has only evolved in promoting disunity, rivalry, senseless killings and massacre of Nigerians on a daily basis.

“This present danger has been threatening the fragile union of our great country. And sadly, Nigeria is sliding towards an anarchical terminal point,” he said.