Director-general of Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, has hailed the statesmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari in correcting the injustice of the annulment of 1993 presidential election globally adjudged free and fair elections.

Aremu made the commendation in the Democracy Day message he issued in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital yesterday.

He said President Buhari’s decision made the point that never again would Nigerians allow violation of people’s mandate through annulment and non- democratic usurpation of power.

Aremu added that with six democratic transitional elections since 1999 Nigeria is now a democracy destination in Africa.

The labour activist said June 12 celebration has assumed special importance as it marks 22nd years of uninterrupted democratic process in the country.

“It also marks the 2nd anniversary of the historic official proclamation of June 12th as Nigeria’s real Democracy Day by President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019. By that singular courageous and just decision, President Buhari in 2019 conclusively and commendably put a welcome closure to the tragedy of the annulment of 1993 popular election won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola,” Aremu stated.

Aremu expressed the preparedness of MINILS to complement the efforts of President Buhari in delivering good governance in the context of insecurity and economic crisis.

He said, “MINILS is poised to partner with the federal government, state governments and major stakeholders both in the public and private sectors to deepen and reflect workplace synergy, to reduce workplace conflicts, enhance collective bargaining process, strengthen and deepen democratic process among the unions and their officials and engender cordial labour management relations and best practices.”