At least 15 soldiers have been killed after bandits attacked a military base in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst had reported that 11 soldiers were killed when militants in large number stormed the position at Polwire village on Monday evening and engaged the troops in a fierce gun battle.

But military sources told LEADERSHIP that 15 soldiers were killed while several others were missing after the attack.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the camp came under attack when the officer in charge, a Major, was away.

The source said the bandits came in large numbers on motorcycles and carrying heavy weapons including Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs and engaged the troops in a battle that lasted for two hours before dislodging them

He said the location is a known crossing point for the terrorists, adding that the figure may be higher.

He said, “We lost 15 men while many soldiers were wounded in action, after they overwhelmed the troops.

“They burnt down three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) after they overwhelmed the troops and carted away several weapons from own troops.”

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Center while those who paid the supreme price were evacuated to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna (44 NARHK) in Kaduna.