Four policemen were killed in the early hours of Tuesday when unknown gunmen attacked a police station at Iwollo, Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the attack took place less than two weeks after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, launched Operation Restore Peace at Okpara Square, Enugu for the Southeast zone.

The uknown gunmen had earlier attacked a police station at Adani in Uzo Uwani local government area of the state where two policemen lost their lives.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who carried out the recent attack, came with a Siena car and a bus. They razed down the station and took away the arms of the slain officers.

Sources disclosed that the men shot sporadically for more than 50 minutes before setting the station ablaze.

Confirming the attack, the Enugu State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said four police officers, who sustained injuries during the attack, were later confirmed dead.

Ndukwe disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has already led members of his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders to Iwollo Police Division for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The hoodlums, who came to the station in their numbers, opened fire on Police operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, four (4) of the operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the station was set ablaze by the assilants.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while condoling family members and close friends of the Policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price in the line of duty; has ordered the intenisifcation of already launched discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“He further appeal to law-abiding citizens of the State to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in the ongoing investigation. He also call on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the State, to promptly report to the Police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries,” he stated.