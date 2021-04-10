BY Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Abducted Imo traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, his cabinet chiefs and palace guards have regained their freedom from kidnappers’ den.

Eze Iroegbu, traditional ruler of Umueze Nguru autonomous community in the Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo State and seven others were on Wednesday kidnapped while returning from a traditional wedding ceremony in the Ehime Mbano local government area of the state.

The traditional ruler is the proprietor of All States Mass Transit.

The gunmen had stopped them on the highway and diverted their three vehicles to their hideout.

LEADERSHIP recall that the Imo State Police spokesman had on Thursday said there was no formal complaint about the kidnap.