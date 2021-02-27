The students abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state, have been freed by their abductors.

According CHANNELS TV, a government official who confirmed the release of the students said they are on their way to Minna, the state capital.

They are expected to be received by Governor Abubakar Bello at the Government House in Minna.

Twenty-seven students and 14 others were abducted from the school.

The release of the Kagara students comes a day after 317 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara state.

More details later…