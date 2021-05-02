BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen late last night attacked the Abaomege Police Station in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State killing one Police officer on duty while another was injured.

A Police source, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the ground of anonymity, confirmed the attack, saying that the gunmen attacked the station at night with dangerous arms.

“Yes, some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another has been hospitalised following injury sustained in the attack,” he said.

The injured policeman is currently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that the attack on the police station appeared to have been partially unsuccessful as the invading gunmen failed to gain complete access into the station.

The source further confirmed that no further damage was recorded at the station.

Recall that several Police stations and Divisions in State have in the recent times been under attack by gunmen.

The State Commissioner of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loverth Odah could not be reached as at the time of filing in this report.

Details later….