Al-Makura, who is the immediate governor of Nasarawa State, currently represents Nasarawa Central in the Senate.

He said his desire to contest for the national championship of the APC was borne out of his conviction to safeguard the good tenets of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “I feel this time is auspicious and the venue of this grand finale is important. Today I take the opportunity of this grand finale to make a declaration about my aspiration to contest for the office of APC national chairman in the coming convention.

“I consider this important because this is my base. This is my local government are where my ward and even where the zonal headquarters is. This is where my umbilical cord that gave rise to my political aspiration.

“I, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, wish to contest for the position of APC chairman. I am doing this to ensure cohesion, party unity, to ensure that those values and attributes that came with the emergence of the legacy parties have been kept alive.”

Al-Makura made the declaration on Monday at Lafia East Primary School, Nasarawa State, during grand finale of the local government chairmanship campaign of candidate of APC in Lafia local government area of the state.