A fatal motor accident in Kanbi village, Moro local government area of Kwara State on Friday claimed the lives of 10 persons.

It was gathered that the accident, which was as a result of over speeding, involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number XC 157 SMK and a truck.

According to sources, the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP .

“The driver of the 18-passenger bus survived. They were coming from Minna, Niger State, going to Offa but rammed into a stationary truck carrying log of wood, which had broken down on the road.

“10 of them died instantly while the survivors including the driver have been taken to the hospital. The corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the UITH,” Owoade disclosed.