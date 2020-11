Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, northern Nigeria Alhaji Balarabe Musa is dead.

Balarabe Musa died Wednesday, November 11 after a brief illness. The 84 year old was also a former chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, confirmed Balarabe Musa death in a statement on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Senator Sani wrote: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.”