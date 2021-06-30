Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, narrowly escaped death as dare-devil bandits unleashed an attack on his convoy on his way back from Zamfara State.

A security source, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that three security personnel attached to the governor’s convoy sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Ganduje had joined other governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leadership of the party to officially receive the Zamfara State governor, Muhammad Bello Mattawale, who recently defected to the APC.

Kano State Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba confirmed the development.

Garba, who disclosed that slight injuries were recorded, however, said that Governor Ganduje was not in the convoy.