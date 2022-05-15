Bandits said to be in their large numbers have invaded Kurmin Sata village, few kilometers from Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, killed one person and abducted no fewer than 20 others to an unknown destination.

According to one of the heads of JTF within the communities, who pleaded anonymity, the bandits attacked the community around 12:16am of Saturday morning.

According to him, among the 20 persons initially abducted, four persons escaped from the abductors, who invaded the community with sophisticated weapons.

He disclosed that the village Head of the community and some traditional title holders, women and children were among those kidnapped.

“While the bandits were shooting sporadically, a bullet hit and killed one person in his house,” he said.

Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick his calls to react to the incident and no official statement from the state government as at the time of filing this report.