The Kaduna State government, on Sunday, said bandits killed over 20 residents in several villages in Giwa local government area of the state.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the military and police authorities reported the attacks to Kaduna State government.

The statement explained that bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, leaving more than 20 residents dead.

“As of the time of this update. Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms,” he said.

Aruwan added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the security reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna State Government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,” he stated.