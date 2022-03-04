In a renewed attack on innocent citizens, bandits have killed five persons, injured many and set a fuel tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel ablaze in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by a local non-government organisation, Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Friday.

According to him, “Five people were shot dead on Wednesday by jolly free bandits operating unchallenged at Manini village, near Kuriga, along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.”

He said among those killed were one Saifudeen Lawal Isa and another male from Birnin-Gwari, one person from Kuriga and two others from Udawa in the sad events, which he said occurred around 4.30pm when the bandits opened fire on motorists along the highway on three different occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagwari further informed that among the injured persons were two women and five others who sustained bullet wounds.

“Similarly, the bandits burnt to ashes a Tanker conveying thirty-three thousand litres of fuel to Birnin-Gwari at the same Manini village,” he added.

He lamented that the attacks and killings on daily basis in the Birnin Gwari axis has further deteriorated the already traumatised vehicular movement along the Birnin-Gwari Kaduna highway.

“The precarious security situation along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road and the displacement of communities by bandits in the entire Emirate has escalated to the highest level in which movement of Goods and persons are at the lowest ebbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency to declare a total military operations without delay for a fullscale bombardment of all bandit-terrorists

enclave marauding in Birnin-Gwari forests and adjoining forests of Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States.

“We equally urge for a speedy establishment of a special JAMB/CBT centre in Birnin-Gwari to allow our students their rights to quality education, since movement to Kaduna is now a mirage due to deteriorating security situation,” he said.

The Kaduna Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammad Jalige, did not pick his calls to speak on the matter.