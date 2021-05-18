President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, urged the National Assembly to approve a new external loan of N2,343,387,942,848.00, about $6.183billion, for the Federal Government to finance the 2021 budget deficit.

In separate letters addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Buhari urged both chambers to approve a new external loan of N2,343,387,942,848.00, about $6.183billion, for the Federal Government to finance the 2021 budget.

