Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court, Abuja, has stopped the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from retrying former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Justice Ekwo gave the order while delivering ruling in an application filed by the former governor, seeking an order of the court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on a charge for which he had already been tried and convicted.

“An order is hereby made prohibiting the federal government through the EFCC from retrying the applicant on charge no. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 since there was no order in the judgment of the Supreme Court for the retrial of Kalu,” the judge said.