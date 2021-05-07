BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted four 40ft containers laden with 674 cartons of tramadol tablets and 805 cartons of codeine syrup at APM Terminal in Apapa and Sifax bonded terminal in Lagos.

The Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the drugs and other seized unregistered pharmaceuticals, according to the Controller of the Command, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, was N1.7billion.

He said the command also seized two containers of unprocessed wood and one container of scrap copper wire in April.

Malanta who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, said the command generated N65.5billion into the federation account in April.

He said, “The command in the month of April 2021 collected revenue to the sum of N65.5billion. This clearly showed an increase of N25.5billion when compared to the collection of the same month in the year 2020, indicating a percentage increase in collection of 64 percent.

“This unprecedented record has never been achieved in the history of Apapa Area Command.”

Speaking on the interception of the banned codeine syrup and tramadol tablets, the Customs boss said the interceptions were based on credible intelligence.

“In line with the provision of extant laws, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs through credible intelligence driven operations.

“This led to the seizure of four 40ft containers laden with unregistered pharmaceuticals – 674 cartons of tramadol tablets in 225mg and 120mg and 805 cartons of codeine syrup in 100ml at Apapa port and Sifax 3 bonded terminal respectively. These importations contravene sections 46 & 47 of Customs and Excise Management act CAP C 45 LFN 2004.

“Other items seized in the period under review are two containers of unprocessed wood, one container of scrapped copper wire which is in breach of Schedule 6 of Customs Common External Tariff (CET),” he said.