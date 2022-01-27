The deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina, Osupa Ill, has passed on.

The 45th Deji of Akure was said to have passed on in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

The late Oba Adesina was deposed by the immediate-past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, after a public fight with his wife in Akure, the state capital.

Confirming his death, spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Dapo Adesina, said the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom before his transition.

Adesina recalled that the deposed monarch did his best in defending his people while on the throne.

“The late deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the throne as the Deji of Akure Kingdom 100 years after the reign of the Ojijigogun Ruling House.

“The 45th Deji promulgated and ensured implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign. He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to Akure Kingdom.

“Oba Adepoju during his reign also provided local security and fair judgement was the order of the day.

“Shortly before he passed on, he predicted that Akure shall be great specifically that an Akure son would lead Nigeria as President.

“Finally he urged the good people of Akure Kingdom to always live in oneness and peace,” he stated.