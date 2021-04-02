ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID TAAKA, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the intelligence report it gathered indicated that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on board on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 might have crashed.

NAF, however, said the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remain unknown.

The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Friday and obtained by LEADERSHIP, said extensive search and rescue efforts were still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued,” Gabkwet added.