No fewer than three Nigerian Army personnel have been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State.

A military source told LEADERSHIP that the troops were on a special operation at Kaiga community when one of their vehicles stepped on the IED planted by the terrorists.

The source also said others, who were injured were rushed to an hospital in Katsina for medical care.

The source said, “They were on their way from Mara to Kaiga before they were ambushed by bandits who had planted IED at Kaiga. A total of three soldiers died. One of them got burnt with the patrol van. Those wounded in action and killed have been taken to BMC Kastina.

“The KIA and the WIA were evacuated to BMC Katsina. The EOD was drafted to the area to scan, however no other IED was found.”

The Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, could not be reached at the time of this report.

Likewise the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, could not be reached too but video evidence from sources showed gory site of the attack.