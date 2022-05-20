The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has confirmed the discovery of a dead body on runway 18R/36L on Thursday, saying investigation on the development has commenced.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday, the acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday.

According to her, a motorised cleaner, who was employed to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway, discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

She said, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

“A motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.”