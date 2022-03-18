The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Friday, said it has banned two yet-to-be-identified immigrations officers, from working at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos or any airport across the country.

In a statement by acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, she said the Immigrations officers were expelled for soliciting and collecting bribe from a 14-year-old abroad-bound passenger at the MMIA Lagos.

The statement said in other to serve as deterrence to other officers, the On Duty Cards (ODC) of the officers have been withdrawn permanently, and have also been banned from working in any Nigerian airport.

The statement reads, “following a tweeted allegation on the 19th of February, 2022, by the mother of a 14-year-old girl travelling on Lufthansa Airline, that two officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service, extorted the sum of N8,000 from her daughter, a team of FAAN Aviation Security officers were commissioned to investigate the allegation.

“Upon investigation, they found the allegation to be true, as the officers involved were identified, with the help of footages on our CCTV facility, and the cooperation from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“Consequently, the officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger.

“Their On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport, to serve as deterrent to others.

“We would like to commend the mother of the child, who has confirmed receipt of the money, for deeming it fit to escalate the case, and assisting us tremendously in the course of our investigation.”

Ivbaze, who commended the comptroller of Immigration, Murtala Mohammed International Airport for his cooperation, said FAAN will continue to sanction any airport official found extorting passengers.

“The Authority will continue to identify and sanction any airport official (including FAAN officials) found to be extorting passengers or perpetuating any act of illegality at our airports,” she stated.