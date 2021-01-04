By Kunle Olasanmi,

The Federal Government has arraigned Omoyele Sowore and four others at a Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

Sowore was arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria police for leading a protest against the government on December 31, 2020 in Abuja.

He is being arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three count-charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and attempting to incite others.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution, however, alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore had earlier before the protest charged Nigerians on Twitter to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.