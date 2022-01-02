A former governorship aspirant in the 2019 elections in Plateau State and two-time chairman of Shendam local government government area in the State, Kemi Nicholas Nshe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Nshe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was kidnapped at his residence in the council area in the early hours of Saturday.

He was kidnapped alongside a lecturer with the Plateau State University (PLASU), Dr. Monday Hassan.

Dr. Hassan, who is of the Department of Political Science of University, was formerly a staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) before joining PLASU and was recently elected as the ASUU chairman of the institution branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shendam is the headquarters of Plateau South senatorial zone and also the home-LGA of the State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The abduction of Nshe and Hassan came about a week after the abduction of the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat, at his palace in Gindiri, Mangu local government area of the State.

However, the Gindiri traditional ruler had regained his freedom few days ago.

Major Ishaku Takwa, the spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) when contacted said, “I have no details of it.” And the Police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Uba, didn’t reply messages sent him as at the time of this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the spokesman of PLASU, John Agam, who confirmed the kidnap of Dr. Hassan said, “This thing happened in Shendam. I only got to know through the different platforms we have in the school.”