By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night attacked security checkpoints located along the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the checkpoints attacked included that of the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) and that of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) located between Elele and Omagwa communities.

A source in Elele community, who pleaded anonymity said no fewer than eight security operatives were killed during the attacks while several patrol vehicles were set ablaze by the hoodlums.

He said: “Eight security men were killed last night when unknown gunmen attacked the security check points along Omagwa to Elele road. Out of the eight personnel killed, three of them are Airforce personnel, three are Customs personnel while two are policemen.

“Some of the were beheaded. We are in serious trouble in this country as nobody is safe again.”

Another source said: “I saw some burnt cars at JTF check points while I was going to Elele this morning. Obviously no where is safe in Nigeria.

“Two burnt corpses were recovered at the JTF checkpoint. While three were recovered at the Customs checkpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A rifle each was stolen from the JTF and Customs officers while two Hilux Pick-up vans with sirens were also carted away from the Customs.

“With all these gotten, they proceeded to attempt to attack Isiokpo Police Area Command but policemen repelled them.

“Police Officers in the area are on red alert as they are currently hunting for the attackers.”

The Rivers State Police Command as well as the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Air Force are yet to respond to messages sent to them by our correspondents for their reactions on Sunday morning.